Anunay Sood’s last post from Las Vegas goes viral after his demise: 'Still can’t believe I spent the weekend'

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood passed away at the age of 32. However, after his sudden demise, his last Instagram post has gone viral. See here

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 08:42 AM IST

Anunay Sood’s last post from Las Vegas goes viral after his demise: 'Still can’t believe I spent the weekend'
The news of Anunay Sood’s untimely death broke on Thursday morning when his family posted an announcement on his Instagram account. The post, which came just days after his last social‑media activity suggesting he was in Las Vegas, did not disclose the cause of death. The family and friends of the 32‑year‑old influencer asked for privacy and urged his followers not to gather near his personal property, a request that was echoed in the heartfelt message that accompanied the announcement.

Anunay Sood's last Instagram post goes viral

Two days before the announcement, Anunay Sood shared a series of glimpses from a day spent in Las Vegas, surrounded by sports cars. The caption that accompanied the images read, “Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines,” a line that quickly resonated with his followers and began to circulate across platforms.

The post showcased his trademark blend of high‑octane lifestyle photography and travel storytelling, drawing a flood of comments and shares that highlighted the impact of his work and the shock at his sudden passing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
However, after the news of his sudden demise came, this post went viral. Till now, the post has over 62,000 likes and more than 1,000 shares. 

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was a travel influencer and photographer who amassed more than 14 lakh followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He was widely recognized for his vibrant travel photos, engaging reels, and immersive vlogs that took viewers across the globe. Over the past few years, he was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for 2022, 2023, and 2024, a testament to his influence in the digital creator space.

His Forbes bio described him as a Dubai‑based photographer who began documenting his journeys on Instagram before expanding into a marketing firm, further cementing his reputation as a multifaceted entrepreneur.

Anunay Sood's family issues statement

In his final public statement, his family wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing,” and continued, “We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property,” before concluding, “Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

