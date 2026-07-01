Anuj Sachdeva makes big statement on Gaurav-Akanksha divorce, admits Bigg Boss 19 winner 'was completely unaware that...’

Anuj Sachdeva said Gaurav Khanna was unaware that Akanksha Chamola would publicly announce their divorce on Lock Upp 2, adding that the actor chose not to discuss their personal life publicly.

Anuj Sachdeva, an actor and close friend of Gaurav Khanna, responded to Akanksha Chamola's public announcement of their split on Lock Upp 2. Anuj claims that Gaurav was unaware that Akanksha would divulge information about their marriage and upcoming divorce on national television.

Anuj Sachdeva says Gaurav was caught by surprise

At the Lock Upp Season 2 launch, Akanksha Chamola revealed her divorce from Gaurav Khanna, stating they had lived apart for a year. Anuj Sachdeva expressed surprise, mentioning he was unaware of their separation and noting Gaurav's shock at the public announcement during their post-episode discussion.

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Anuj said, 'I did not know that Gaurav and Akanksha had not been staying together for the last nine months. But yes, I spoke to Gaurav after the news got splashed. Gaurav was completely unaware that Akanksha was going to go public about the current status of their marriage in Lock Upp.' Gaurav has opted not to speak publicly about the situation, expressing that he cared deeply for her and fulfilled her desires.

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Anuj reacts to speculation over the reason behind the split

Addressing reports on their separation, Anuj emphasised that personal matters should not be speculated upon and questioned Akanksha’s motivations for discussing their issues on reality television. Akanksha clarified on Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav remain amicable but realised their incompatibility regarding future goals, particularly concerning children; while Gaurav wants children, Akanksha does not feel a maternal instinct. Despite their separation, Gaurav expressed his ongoing support for Akanksha.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married on November 24, 2016, in a three-day wedding celebration held in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The couple had been together for several years before tying the knot.