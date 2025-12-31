FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anu Malik makes big comment on Sandese Aate Hai 2.0, expects makers of Border 2 to give him...: 'You cant get away from it'

Anu Malik has said he expects credit for the recreated version of Sandese Aate Hai in Border 2, as the new song is based on his original composition. He stressed the importance of recognising original creators while trusting JP Dutta to handle the matter fairly.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Anu Malik makes big comment on Sandese Aate Hai 2.0, expects makers of Border 2 to give him...: 'You cant get away from it'
    Music composer Anu Malik has spoken openly about the recreated version of the famous song Sandese Aate Hai in the upcoming film Border 2. He stated that he anticipates having his name appear in the credits because the new music is based on the original composition. After the teaser for the recreated song attracted public attention, the conversation began.

    A song that became a classic:

    One of the most poignant and well-known songs from JP Dutta's 1997 film Border was Sandese Aate Hai. Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod sang the song, which was written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik. It came to represent love, sacrifice and patriotism over time, particularly for soldiers and their families.

    New version for Border 2:

    Anu Malik made it clear that he did not participated directly in the new version of the song. Then he stated that the original work is the source of the tune and the emotion. That is why he thinks he and the poet Javed Akhtar should get the credit. Besides, he pointed out that Border 2 would lack completeness without Sandese Aate Hai, indicating the substantial role of the song in the overall character of the film.

    Also read: Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

    Importance of giving credit:

    Anu Malik acknowledged the singers and the creative team, while also stressing the need to respect the creators of the originals. He said he would leave it to the director JP Dutta to treat the matter rightly. This argument has once more pointed out the manner in which old songs still influence the making of modern films. Theatres for Border 2 will most likely be opened in January 2026; fans are impatiently looking to listen to the complete song.

