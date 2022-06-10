Ante Sundaraniki Twitter review: Cine-goers hail Nani-Nazariya Nazim's film as 'pure family entertainer'

Ante Sundaraniki Twitter review/File photo

Ante Sundaraniki Twitter review: Ante Sundaraniki marks the first association of Nani and the very talented filmmaker Vivek Athreya. Starring Nazariya Nazim opposite Nani in the rom-com, the film which hit theatres today, June 10, has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Ante Sundaraniki hit theatres worldwide in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

While the teaser of Ante Sundaraniki sparked a lot of excitement for the film, the theatrical trailer of the film promised even more fun in theatres. Nani and Nazriya Nazim's portrayal of Sundar and Leela Thomas, respectively, is expected to add sparkle to the atypical love story.

And it seems like the makers and the lead cast of Ante Sundaraniki have delivered what they promised as positive reviews pour in for the film from all quarters.

The early reviews of the film by moviegoers who watched the premiere shows of Ante Sundaraniki have been generating a lot of buzz around the Nani starrer.

"#AnteSundaraniki from USA With Hilarious fun sequences and Beautifully written complex script, #AnteSundaraniki will definitely win your hearts. @NameisNani One man show, dialogues (nice emoji) timing (nice emoji), performance. Loved every frame, Brilliant Visuals by @nikethbommi @MythriOfficial," wrote a moviegoer on Twitter.

"#AnteSundaranikiReview Blockbuster... Natural Star is back to his strong zone. A pure family entertainer, it's been several years since the whole theatre constantly laughed throughout the film. I heartfully enjoyed watching it with a crowd. The narration is mind-blowing," wrote another.

"#AnteSundaraniki Review: A Superb Romantic Drama #Nani Shines Yet Again #NazriyaNazim Looks Top-Notch & adds freshness to the story Casting BGM & Music Direction (Nice emoji) An "ATI SUNDAR" Film," tweeted a fan.

Check out some tweets below:

Recently, in an interview with IANS, Nani said that he feels a lighthearted rom-com like Ante Sundaraniki will be welcomed by theatre audiences.

"A film like this is much needed at this point of time after watching back-to-back huge action movies and after the pandemic, people need some relief, a breather which is just lighthearted, which will put a smile on you throughout the film and you walk out with a nice feeling. I mean that's the kind of film we're all looking for now," Nani said to IANS.

In the movie, Nani is a young Brahmin named Sundar whose dream is to visit the USA at least once in his life. Nazriya Nazim who played his love interest as Leela aims to become a popular photographer. The two different worlds of Sundar and Leela, their love story and the fun in the journey together are depicted interestingly in Ante Sundaraniki.