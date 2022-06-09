Ante Sundaraniki star Nani says he grew up watching Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam films

Nani/Instagram

Nani, born as Ghanta Naveen Babu, is currently on a promotional spree for promoting his upcoming romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki in which he stars opposite Nazriya Nazim who makes her Telugu debut with the Vivek Athreya scheduled to release in cinemas this Friday, June 10.

In a recent promotional interview, Nani talked about his association with Tamil cinema and revealed why he hasn't worked in Kollywood since 2014, adding that he grew up watching the legendary superstar Ulaga Nayagan (Universal Hero) Kamal Haasan and the acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam films in his childhood.

When asked why hasn't worked in a Tamil film since Aaha Kalyanam in 2014, Nani told Film Companion, "I realized that when I was trying to put my feet in both the boats it was confusing. Aaha Kalyanam (2014), we did it in Tamil and dubbed it into Telugu. The Telugu audience felt that because they’re used to seeing me in Telugu. So, I couldn’t do a bilingual."

Nani, who was last seen in the period romantic drama film Shyam Singha Roy released in December 2021, even added, "I’ve grown up watching Kamal Haasan films and Mani Ratnam Films. I’ve watched a lot of Tamil Cinema and I listen to Tamil songs all the time. I have that craving all the time to do something in Tamil but nothing really has fallen in place."

Talking about Ante Sundaraniki, Nani plays Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad aka Sundar and Nazriya Fahadh plays Leela Thomas his love interest in the film backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from the two stars, it also features Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya, and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles.



READ | Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil - know WHOPPING fees actors charged

Coincidentally, Kamal Haasan shared screen space with Nazriya's real-life partner Fahadh Faasil in his latest blockbuster Vikram released on June 3. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.