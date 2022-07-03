Ante Sundaraniki OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, Nazriya Fahadh starrer romantic comedy

Ante Sundaraniki/Netflix India South Twitter

Starring Telugu superstar Nani and the Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh in the leading roles, Ante Sundaraniki was released to a favourable response from the audience and the critics on June 10. And now, the romantic comedy directed by Vivek Athreya is ready for its streaming release.

Taking to its Twitter account, Netflix India South shared that the film will start streaming on July 10 in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil languages as it wrote, "You are cordially invited to witness the wedding story of Sundar and Leela. Save the date! Ante Sundaraniki is coming to Netflix on the 10th of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil."

Nani plays Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad aka Sundar and Nazriya Fahadh plays his love interest, Leela Thomas, in the film backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from the two stars, it also features Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya, and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles.

You are cordially invited to witness the wedding story of Sundar and Leela

Save the date! Ante Sundaraniki is coming to Netflix on the 10th of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.@NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya pic.twitter.com/yRw3XIewK5 July 3, 2022

Before the film was released, in an interview with IANS, Nani had stated that he feels a lighthearted rom-com like Ante Sundaraniki will be welcomed by theatre audiences.

"A film like this is much needed at this point of time after watching back-to-back huge action movies and after the pandemic, people need some relief, a breather which is just lighthearted, which will put a smile on you throughout the film and you walk out with a nice feeling. I mean that's the kind of film we're all looking for now", the actor had said to the portal.



After Ante Sundaraniki, Ghanta Naveen Babu aka Nani will be seen next in the action-drama Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odhela, opposite the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. On the other hand, there hasn't been an update on Nazriya's next project as of yet.