Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun in ethnic looks; Karan Thakkar's surprise dance wins internet

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anshula Kapoor and Karan Thakkar continued with a joyful mehendi ceremony attended by family and close friends ahead of their July 6 wedding.

Anshula Kapoor and Karan Thakkar's pre-wedding festivities are well underway. The bride-to-be celebrated her mehendi ceremony in a small gathering with family and close friends, setting the tone for their July 6 wedding with poignant moments, energetic performances and customary celebrations.

Karan Thakkar’s surprise dance steals the spotlight

The surprise entrance of soon-to-be groom Karan Thakkar was the evening's high point. Karan entered the celebration and danced to the famous Bollywood song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, accompanied by dhol sounds. Anshula was pleasantly pleased and grinned the entire time. The couple's happy chemistry was captured in videos from the occasion that soon appeared on social media.

Sonam Kapoor and family celebrate together

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared highlights of her mehendi ceremony on Instagram, featuring close family members such as Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. The event showcased notable fashion choices: Janhvi wore a white Indo-Western outfit, Khushi opted for a traditional look, while Arjun complemented his sister Anshula in green attire, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

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Orry Shares Inside Moments

Orry, a social media star, attended the wedding as well and shared a number of pictures from the festivities. In one photo, Anshula proudly displayed her exquisitely crafted kaleere and mehendi. In other widely shared videos, the bride was seen having fun with her loved ones and dancing to a song from Dil Dhadakne Do.