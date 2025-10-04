Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's emotional 'Gor Dhana' ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor share fun clicks

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar had their emotional 'Gor Dhana' on Oct 2, 2025. The ceremony included a touching tribute to Anshula's late mother, and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor welcomed their new 'Jiju.'

In a celebration that was both star-studded and deeply emotional, Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, officially sealed her future with her long-time partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. The couple hosted an intimate 'Gor Dhana' ceremony, a traditional Gujarati pre-wedding ritual on October 2, 2025, surrounded by the warmth of the entire Kapoor family.

Anshula shared a heartfelt glimpse of the day on Instagram, penning a beautiful caption that resonated with romance and tribute. 'This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail,' she wrote, adding that Rohan’s favourite words, 'Always and Forever,' finally started to 'feel real.' The gathering was described as a "room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full."

The couple's love story is a charming modern saga, having begun on a dating app in 2022. Anshula previously revealed that their first conversation lasted from 1:15 AM until 6:00 AM. Rohan, a Los Angeles-based screenwriter, made the relationship official with a dreamy proposal in New York’s Central Park in July 2025, perfectly timing the moment to that exact 1:15 AM (IST) timestamp, a testament to his intentional love.

For the traditional ceremony, Anshula looked radiant in a stunning deep purple Bandhani lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta, featuring intricate gold embroidery and traditional jewellery including a maang tika and chandbali earrings. Rohan complemented her elegance perfectly, looking dapper in a classic black sherwani.

The family bond was evident throughout the day, with siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor all present. However, the most touching moment was Anshula's tribute to her late mother. The family reserved a dedicated seat, adorned with flowers and a framed photograph of Mona Shourie Kapoor, reflecting Anshula’s emotional caption: 'And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere.'

With the joyful blessings of their family, the couple steps closer to their wedding day, encapsulating the true meaning of enduring love. As Anshula concluded, 'All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha.'