During the filming of Kantara: Chapter 1 at a reservoir in Shivamogga, a boat carrying actor-director Rishab Shetty and about 30 crew members overturned. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, and a serious accident was avoided, according to the police.

Police said the incident took place while Kantara: Chapter 1 was being shot at the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte area of Shivamogga district. The boat capsized in a shallow part of the reservoir near a spot called Melina Koppa, which played a big role in preventing a major disaster.

It is believed that cameras and other filming gear sank into the water, though the exact loss is still being checked. Thirthahalli police, who reached the site, confirmed that no one was injured. An investigation is now underway.

Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a movie on the spirits of Dakshina Kannada is always risky, as the spirits (Bhootas-Daivas) do not like the commercialisation of any activity connected to them. However, Rishab Shetty, who reveres the spirits, has conducted elaborate poojas to them and was given permission to make the film, says Poojary.

A senior crew member who spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity said some of the crew members panicked when the boat overturned, but since it was in the shallow waters, all of them waded through to safety. "It shows that the spirits have blessed us in some way," the crew member said. This incident marks yet another setback for Kantara: Chapter 1, which is grappling with a series of unfortunate events.

In the past month alone, the production team has lost three artists to unrelated incidents, adding to the challenges faced by the film's crew. Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for release on 2 October.