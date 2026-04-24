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Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’

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Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’

Actor Annu Kapoor has sparked a fresh conversation by speaking candidly about his sister Seema Kapoor and her troubled past marriage with late actor Om Puri, alleging that the relationship deeply affected her life.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 12:24 PM IST

Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’
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Actor Annu Kapoor has sparked a fresh conversation by speaking candidly about his sister Seema Kapoor and her troubled past marriage with late actor Om Puri, alleging that the relationship deeply affected her life.

Annu Kapoor alleges betrayal by Om Puri:

Annu Kapoor expressed his feelings specifically about his sister's marriage challenges through his interview comments. He considered Om Puri to be a 'phenomenal actor', yet he established a distinct boundary between the performer and the human being. According to Kapoor, things went wrong when Om Puri, as a husband, 'betrayed' his wife. Kapoor described his sister as a devoted companion who remained with Om Puri throughout his most vulnerable times while she took care of him during his health deteriorations. The relationship ended because of her efforts, according to him, yet he felt regret about their failed relationship. Kapoor confessed that he experienced strong emotions at that moment, yet he lacked the power to take effective action inside the ongoing situation.

No enmity, but lingering regret:

Annu Kapoor made strong statements about his feelings, but he confirmed that he has no negative feelings toward Om Puri's family at this moment. He mentioned that he continues to pray for the late actor’s son and his former wife, Nandita Puri. His statements show that he experiences both enduring pain and achievement of closure, while he still believes that his sister suffered harm from her life circumstances. The process of reliving those memories proves challenging for Kapoor because it reveals his instinct to protect his sister. He spoke directly to others about his frank character, which he showed to Om Puri.

Also read: Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar? Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father, Natya Sangeet pioneer who shaped up legendary singers

A troubled marriage in the early 1990s:

Seema Kapoor and Om Puri married in 1991, but their relationship soon faced serious challenges. Seema left the marriage after one year because she wanted to escape her emotional distress. The couple eventually divorced. Om Puri married Nandita Puri in 1993 and they became parents to a son. Om Puri died in 2017 because of health problems, but his successful acting career remains remembered despite ongoing public interest in his private life.

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