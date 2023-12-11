Ankush Bahuguna shares struggles he faced in his journey as he features on Forbes: 'I never imagined...' | Exclusive

Ankush Bahuguna talks about his journey as a content creator and gives a precious advice for the budding creators.

Social media is a dynamic platform with a number of talented people entertaining the audience with their content. One of the most popular content creators, whose feed is abuzz with funny reels, comedy series, and beauty content, is Ankush Bahuguna. He has made his spot in the women-dominating world of beauty influencers and also has his beauty show Wing It with Ankush.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Ankush Bahuguna opened up on how he started his journey as a content creator, his struggles, and his fears, and also shared a piece of advice for budding creators. He also opened up about how he faced trolling while shifting from comedy to beauty content.

When asked about the struggles behind becoming a successful creator, Ankush said, "I was very grateful for how the audiences have been with me. I don’t think my struggles are bigger than anyone else’s. But my biggest struggle was to get noticed. Because there are so many talented people on the internet. And followers are not a measure of how talented you are or how good your content is. It’s not important that you like the content of everyone who is famous. So I think the major struggle was when it took me 4 years to reach 10000 followers. People only get to know you when you have reached a certain level and then they see you growing quickly but I don’t think anyone has seen those 4 years of me not being able to reach ten thousand followers also."

He revealed when he decided to step into the world of content creators and said, "I used to work for a men's lifestyle magazine, and I used to do videos for them. I used to act, and write for them. So, after a point, I realized if I could act, and script, then why don’t I work for myself and become a brand myself? So then this happened, and I quit my job and just 1 year before the pandemic I started content creation. I think, maybe in real life I am not that confident, I have always felt very comfortable in front of the camera. Have I been nervous? Yes, I have been nervous whenever I did things out of my comfort zone. Like when I have to act on a project, but then I also feel that this is what I always wanted to do. So, in that scenario, I feel like yes this is difficult, but it also feels like I am made for this. In content creation, you just interact with your audience, and I love doing that."

Talking about his parents' reaction to his decision, Ankush said, "I was an architecture graduate. So, when I decided to work as a writer after graduating in architecture, I didn’t tell my parents for 1 and a half years. I told them that there are no jobs in architecture for now and would go back when I got one. But after 1 and a half years I told them that I’ll not be an architect but a writer and till then my videos started coming out as an actor. They liked my work, and they thought I am talented, so they supported it and they understood that I feel happy doing this. When I was doing architecture, I was not happy, so they figured out that he didn’t want to do this. My mother is an actor, so she has a lot of respect for my work. I don’t think they understand completely what content creation is as a profession, but they rely on my happiness."

Ankush Bahuguna was recently featured on the Forbes list of India's top digital creators of 2023 and talking about the same he said, "I never imagined that I could ever be in the list of even Top 100 creators for example. But then, I took such a detour from comedy and started making beauty content. That is very recent. I am not a professional make-up artist and I have never made beauty content earlier, and suddenly in lockdown, I decided to make beauty content. And content creators like me have this fear that if I completely shift from comedy to beauty content, will people accept me or not? But people accepted me and accepted to the level that I was on the cover of Forbes, and I don’t think any beauty creator has ever been featured on Forbes's cover page. So, when you see me on the cover, it's not only for comedy but it's also for beauty because I have listed in the beauty category. So, I mean, to break free from the image that I had made in such a long time, and going to something completely new, I think it's a big deal for me. So, I am evolving as a person, I am evolving as a creator. I am not the same person I used to be earlier. And I think I am lucky that people are understanding me that this is also something he can do."

When asked if he faced trolling, and homophobic comments for making beauty reels, Ankush said, "There is trolling obviously. People comment on a lot of bad things. But since I am a fixed gender, for me trolling was not that much. For a non-binary person, the bullying that they face is much more than what I face. I also feel that I have managed to make such a beautiful community that always supports me. And if there are 4 hate comments, there will be 40 in support of me. But trolling does happen, in comments, or when people share my reels on their stories and write abrupt comments. But if you are on the Internet, some people will troll you no matter what you do. Some days it affects me, but I haven't let that stop me so far."

Recalling his time when he wanted to give up, Ankush said, "There have been plenty of times when I thought to give up. My audience has known me since my videos started going viral. Some of them don’t know how much I have waited for my videos to start getting noticed. So, when you are a budding creator, you haven’t broken into the scene, you have a self-doubt like am I not funny? Am I not worth it? Will it never work for me? And I don’t think that self-doubt will ever go away completely because I am also someone who overthinks a lot. Even now sometimes I get these thoughts, but when I look back at my journey, I feel I’ll always let me be myself because that has made me reach here. So, I’ll go further from here too. This field is also very unpredictable, the faster the internet makes you famous, the faster it forgets you."

Ankush talks about his fear of growing irrelevant and says, "I am constantly in fear of growing irrelevant. And whoever says Nahi hume darr Nahi hai is lying. No matter how good you are, If your videos stop showing on the algorithm, your followers stop increasing, and you will eventually grow irrelevant. I genuinely don't think, I started the beauty page to compete with someone. I feel if every creator shows their weak side, then there will be no competition. If you see my beauty content, it is very different from the others. So, I am trying to just create a space where beauty lovers can be beauty lovers who don’t even know how to put kajal."

Lastly, Ankush Bahuguna shared advice for the budding creators and said, "I would say that step into this with some sought of financial plan B. Because content creation is a very unpredictable field. You should have a plan B in your mind. For example, I am not someone who left his best job to get into content creation. I had my best job till a certain point where I started getting the brand deals and even after that, I kept my job for some time. I only left my job when I was sure that i’ll be able to survive on this. So financial independence is very important."