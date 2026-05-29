Ankita Lokhande brutally trolled for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi vacation pics with Vicky Jain: 'Aaj se aap Afsana Lokhande'

Ankita Lokhande recently faced online trolling after sharing pictures from her Abu Dhabi trip with husband Vicky Jain, where she was seen wearing a hijab during certain moments of her visit.

Ankita Lokhande recently faced online trolling after sharing pictures from her Abu Dhabi trip with husband Vicky Jain, where she was seen wearing a hijab during certain moments of her visit.

Ankita Lokhande trolled over Hijab pictures from Abu Dhabi trip:

Actor Ankita Lokhande just posted a bunch of vacation photos on Instagram, from what looks like her Abu Dhabi getaway, and she wrote in the caption, 'Just a little Abu Dhabi love from my camera roll, exploring, laughing and making memories.' For some of the pictures, she appears to be wearing a hijab while she visits a mosque, and yeah, that part really made people online go back and forth.

Not long after the post went live, a group of users started questioning her outfit, with comments basically asking why she was wearing a hijab, and even tossing in guesses about her religion. Honestly, the whole thing turned into a bigger online argument pretty fast.

But then many fans stepped in, saying the trolling was unnecessary and that she should be allowed to wear what she finds appropriate when visiting religious places. Several supporters pointed out that a head covering can be a required dress code at mosques and that it doesn’t automatically mean anything about someone’s personal religious identity. Other users also noted that Ankita shared additional photos from the trip, where she is not wearing a hijab, which they used to explain that the look was tied to where she was at the time. In the end, fans urged everyone to keep things respectful and not add random negativity. A lot of people said it’s really a personal choice and also about cultural respect, not some open invitation to judge.

Social media is divided over reactions:

While criticism kept coming in from a few corners, a larger group of users defended the actor, saying the backlash was kind of unnecessary. A lot of people said that covering the head in religious sites is a usual thing for visitors, so it shouldn't be read as some sort of problem or 'misinterpreted' at all. Other users also jumped in hard on the trolls, sort of telling them to 'mind their own business' and stop spreading hate just because someone shared personal travel moments online.

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About Ankita Lokhande:

Ankita Lokhande is known for Pavitra Rishta and films like Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. She married businessman Vicky Jain in 2021, and the couple has appeared together on shows like Smart Jodi, Bigg Boss 17, and Laughter Chef Season 2.