Nia Sharma and Ankita Lokhande's dance at Samarth Jurel's birthday bash went viral on Instagram, drawing mixed reactions from fans. While some praised their energy, others criticised the performance as over-the-top and labeled it 'chapri.'

Television stars Nia Sharma and Ankita Lokhande recently set Instagram on fire with their electrifying dance performance at actor Samarth Jurel’s star-studded birthday bash. The video, now going viral, features the two actresses letting loose on the dance floor, exuding confidence, glamour, and undeniable charm. But while the performance garnered plenty of admiration, it also sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from fans.

The video, which quickly became the talk of the town, captured the duo's undeniable chemistry and high energy. However, not everyone was impressed. Fans were quick to voice their opinions, with some commenting critically. One user simply stated, 'Ekdmmm chhapriiii' while another expressed their disdain by saying, 'Dono hi wahiyaat h' calling out the performance as subpar.

Some viewers even hinted that both actresses were resorting to these flashy antics due to a perceived slump in their careers, with one fan writing, 'Dono flop hogai hai na isliye ab yahi karengi' adding fuel to the speculation. Others didn’t hold back from criticising their performance for being overly dramatic, with one comment reading, 'Over acting bakvaas.'

In contrast, a few fans seemed to take issue with the overall vibe, labeling it as 'chapri' in nature, with one commenter writing, 'Matching vibe chapri' Meanwhile, some couldn’t resist a playful jab at the actresses’ previous roles on TV, with one fan quipping, 'Ye he sanskari bahu betiya' referring to their well-known characters. A nostalgic fan also remarked, 'Jab yeh pavitra rishta m aayi thi kitni inncent lagti thi' reminiscing about Ankita Lokhande’s innocent persona in the hit serial.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has undeniably sparked a conversation across social media platforms. Whether one loves or hates it, Nia Sharma and Ankita Lokhande’s dance performance has undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about moments of the year.