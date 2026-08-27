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Ankit Balyan's last reel on 'Murder' song goes viral after he was killed outside gym in Shamli | Watch

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Ankit Balyan's last reel on 'Murder' song goes viral after he was killed outside gym in Shamli | Watch

Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead in UP's Shamli; his last reel singing a murder song went viral.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

Ankit Balyan's last reel on 'Murder' song goes viral after he was killed outside gym in Shamli | Watch
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Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan's last Instagram reel is going viral after he was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. In the reel posted an hour before his murder, Balyan was seen singing a song about murder on the road.

Last reel goes viral after murder

On Wednesday, Balyan posted a video on his Instagram handle ankiitbaliyann. In the video, he was sitting in a car and singing two lines: "Murder maar de sadak ke upar... Jo katkega, woh batkega, saara bach jaavega," he sings in the reel. He also asked his followers to share the line, saying, "Apne laadley bhai ude ye line share kar do. Jai Baba Ji, Jai Bharat." He was shot and killed outside a gym a few hours after posting the reel. The video went viral on Instagram and other social media sites when word of his passing spread. People are spreading the video and leaving shocked remarks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shot 18 rounds outside the gym

On Wednesday at around 7 pm, Balyan was shot near the Aryapuri drain embankment in Shamli as he approached his SUV after leaving a gym. Four armed men opened fire, hitting him with five bullets before fleeing on motorcycles without number plates. Balyan was declared dead at the hospital, and police are investigating the incident by reviewing CCTV footage and have recovered empty cartridges from the scene.

Also read: AB de Villiers makes big statement on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate after backlash

Police probe and protest

Shamli SP NP Singh announced that multiple teams are investigating the murder, focusing on potential motives and suspects. Police are searching for the attackers in Haryana's Panipat and Punjab, believing they may originate from Haryana. Following the murder, Balyan's family and supporters blocked the Delhi-Muzaffarnagar road, demanding swift arrests, leading to a heavy police presence. Balyan was a notable figure with over 4.4 lakh Instagram followers and 3.67 lakh YouTube subscribers.

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