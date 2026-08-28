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Ankit Baliyan murder: CCTV footage reveals tragic incident of Haryanvi singer being shot dead outside gym

Haryanvi singer shot dead outside gym in UP's Shamli, chilling CCTV surfaces; notorious gang claims responsibility.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 10:45 AM IST

Ankit Baliyan murder: CCTV footage reveals tragic incident of Haryanvi singer being shot dead outside gym
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Ankit Baliyan, a Haryanvi musician and YouTuber, was shot and killed outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Now, CCTV footage of the murder has been made public. The 35-year-old singer was slain on Wednesday at 6:45 pm. The murder has been attributed to the infamous Gogi gang.

CCTV video25 seconds of firing, 12 bullets

CCTV footage shows Baliyan stepping out of a gym with a kit bag and walking towards his car. Four men follow him. One of them, clad in black, is seen clutching a rifle. The assailants start shooting as Baliyan gets to his vehicle. The gunfire lasts for almost twenty-five seconds. People on the road panic. As the firing continues, shopkeepers glance outside before hiding inside.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to police sources, a total of twelve bullets were fired. To instil panic, the assailants also fired into the air. Pistols with calibres of30 and.32, which are regarded as sophisticated weapons, were used, according to the police. Baliyan suffered serious injuries. After being brought to a neighbourhood health centre, the physicians pronounced him dead. His post-mortem will verify the number of gunshots that struck him.

Singer had 3.68 lakh YouTube subscribers

Ankit Baliyan lived in the Shamli village of Banti Kheda. He had over 3.68 lakh YouTube subscribers and was well-known in the Haryanvi music scene. Millions of people listened to his songs, which frequently had themes of firearms, violence, rivalry and SUVs. Two hours before his death, he posted a video on Instagram. In it, he was sitting in his car and singing a Haryanvi song with the line "Murder maar de sadak ke upar". He was also known for his song "Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan".

Also read: Sunil Pal slams Samay Raina's felicitation by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: 'Ghor Kalyug' | Watch viral video

Gogi Gang claims responsibility

In a social media post, the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for a murder associated with Baliyan, who has ties to rival groups. Bholu Shahpuria, connected to the gang, warned via Instagram about possible violence against the Uttar Pradesh Police. The murder, occurring near the Haryana border, prompted authorities to suspect shooters from Haryana. Following a complaint from Baliyan's father, police initiated a murder investigation involving four unidentified suspects and dispatched teams to locate them.

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