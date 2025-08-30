Anjali Raghav bashes Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching her waist, announces exit from Bhojpuri industry: Watch
ENTERTAINMENT
Anjali Raghav condemned Pawan Singh's actions and announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri industry.
Actress Anjali Raghav, known for her work in Haryanvi music videos, has spoken out about a viral video showing Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh touching her waist during a public event in Lucknow to promote their song Saiya Seva Kare.
She condemned his actions and announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri industry. Anjali said she had been receiving constant messages asking why she did not react on stage or confront him.
She explained that during her speech, Pawan pointed to her waist and claimed something was stuck there. Believing it might be a clothing tag, she laughed it off and continued speaking. Later, a team member confirmed nothing was there, which left her feeling upset and angry.
She added that she initially planned to address the matter backstage, but Pawan left the venue. The following day, she was advised not to speak publicly due to concerns about his strong PR team. However, as the video spread, she chose to clarify her stance, stating that touching anyone without consent is unacceptable.
Anjali concluded by saying she will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry, preferring to focus on projects in Haryana.