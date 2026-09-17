Anjali Arora breaks silence on getting trolled for playing Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: 'Sab dance karte hai...'

Anjali Arora reacted to trolling over playing Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, said dancing is her hobby and asked viewers to separate her personal life from the role.

Anjali Arora, the Viral Kacha Badam girl, addressed criticism for portraying Mata Sita in "Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha," which stars Dev Sharma and Rajniesh Duggall. Following the film's teaser release, she encountered social media trolling and spoke about it during the trailer launch event, also referencing her viral dance reel.

Anjali Arora on being trolled for Sita role

After the teaser release, Anjali faced backlash for being cast as Sita due to her viral Kacha Badam dance video. When asked about it, she said public figures invite judgment, whether positive or negative. Anjali emphasised that actors dedicate themselves fully to their roles and that it's up to the audience's perspective. She urged viewers to separate her personal life from her portrayal of Sita in the film.

On her Kacha Badam viral reel

Anjali addressed the trolling related to her Kacha Badam reel, stating that social media trends are temporary, yet the video remains memorable. She acknowledged that while the reel increased her recognition, it doesn’t define her entirely. Anjali defended her dancing, questioning the criticism regarding her ability to play Mata Sita while having a dancing hobby, emphasising that every actor dances and expressing her pride in it.

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Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha release date

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is scheduled to release on September 25, 2026. It will clash at the box office with The Vvaan. The film is also being compared to the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana.