Anjali Anand says Jaya Bachchan’s public image is misunderstood: ‘She's not even 1% of...’

While the media often portrays Jaya as strict and uncaring, Anjali's experiences paint a different picture.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 09:36 PM IST

Anjali Anand says Jaya Bachchan’s public image is misunderstood: ‘She's not even 1% of...’
TRENDING NOW

Anjali Anand has once again expressed her admiration for Jaya Bachchan, revealing a side of the veteran actress that fans rarely get to see. The two have worked together in Karan Johar's 2023 film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," in which Anjali plays Ranveer Singh's sister Gayatri "Golu" Randhawa, and Jaya plays his strict grandmother Shabnam. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, and Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles, the film gave Anand several opportunities to interact with Bachchan off-screen.

While the media often portrays Jaya as strict and uncaring, Anjali's experiences paint a different picture.

In a recent interview with Filmigyan, Anjali shared, "She's a grandmother, walking with her granddaughter, and someone comes by (with their phone). She doesn't know what her father looks like... They don't walk the streets; they all live in their own palaces, driving around in their own cars. Now their work is done, they're resting. She's so sweet; she fed me when I was hungry. She made me laugh a lot in between scenes. We spent the most time together.

''I only spent time with her because all my scenes were with her. It's so much fun, she's a really funny person—she's the first one to pull everyone's leg as soon as she arrives. And she says the most funny things. She's not even 1% of what people portray her to be... not at all, she added."

Jaya Bachchan has long been known for her blunt and outspoken personality, especially when people try to invade her personal space. But Anjali's recent revelation about her playful, caring and fun-loving side is something that rarely comes out in public.

Also read: Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja says his white jeans turned completely red after accidental gun shot: 'I was the one who...'

 

