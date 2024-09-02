Twitter
HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

Anita Hassanandani was in a serious relationship with Eijaz Khan, and their fans believed they would eventually marry and live happily ever after.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'
Anita Hassanandani- Eijaz Khan (Image credit: Twitter)
Anita Hassanandani, who became popular in the early 2000s with roles in shows like Kkavyanjali, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, and Kohi Apna Sa, in a recent interview recalled dating Eijaz Khan. She revealed that she sacrificed her prime career for him.

Anita Hassanandani was in a serious relationship with Eijaz Khan, and their fans believed they would eventually marry and live happily ever after. However, things didn't work out, and they parted ways. Anita is now happily married to Rohit Reddy, and they have a baby boy together. 

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, she said, "I learnt a lot, I became a better person, we were just two very good people not good for each other. The only thing I regret is that I let go of my prime career." She further added, "I wasn't sure if Eijaz was okay with it. He didn't stop me, but because I wanted to overdo in the relationship, I made a few bad career moves." ​

Anita clarified that Eijaz never pressured her into compromising; instead, she willingly made sacrifices, she stated, "I gave up on a lot of my career. Not that he forced me to but he always said that I wouldn’t want you to do a film or wouldn’t want you to do a scene like this or whatever so I let go of a lot of great opportunities for me. Because for me, love or relationship was more important at that point. That’s my only regret. You change a bit in love to impress the other person. You want them to love you a little more so you do certain things."

After her pregnancy, Anita took a break from her on-screen work. Now, at 43, she is preparing to return with a new show, Suman Indori. In a recent conversation, Anita discussed her comeback and the mom guilt she has been feeling.

On personal front, Anita and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed their son, Aaravv Reddy, in 2021.

