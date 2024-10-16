Anirudh Ravichander reportedly charges high remuneration after which other music directors have increased their pay.

Anirudh Ravichander has carved a niche for himself in the music industry with numerous blockbusters under his name. The musician has become an indispensable technician for all major films in not only Tamil but across all languages. He made his debut as a music director in ‘3’ and became an overnight sensation with his song, Why This Kolaveri Di. He recently won the Best Music Director Award for Jawan. His recognition has transcended borders with his collaboration with international artists Dua Lipa, and H.E.R. His enriched musical repertoire has earned him high remuneration which companies reportedly find unaffordable.

According to reports, Anirudh’s remuneration has led other legendary music directors AR Rahman, and MM Keeravani to increase their pay. As per Telugucinema.com, Anirudh charges Rs 10 crore and 12 crore for each project depending on its scale. After his remuneration hike, AR Rahman has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 10 crore for his upcoming music in Ram Charan-Buchi Babu’s RC16. Devi Sri Prasad has reportedly also increased his pay to Rs 8 crore after the huge success of Pushpa.

Anirudh turned a year older today. On the occasion, the makers of Love Insurance Kompany unveiled the song ‘Dheema’, composed and performed by him. The song features him taking center stage alongside Pradeep Ranganathan and Kirthi Shetty. Besides music, he has also lent his voice to the composition. He sings in one breath, leaving fans captivated by his impressive performance.

Anirudh’s latest release was Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara: Part 1 and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. His ‘Hunter Vantaar' and 'Manasilayo’ from Vettaiyan have been trending on social media. Meanwhile, he has recently confirmed that he would be joining hands with Shah Rukh Khan again after Jawan. He said he will composing music for Sujoy Ghosh’s film, which is titled King and features SRK alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.