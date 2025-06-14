Rajinikanth's nephew, music director Anirudh Ravichander, has finally broken his silence on the wedding rumours with Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner, Kavya Maran.

Popular music director Anirudh Ravichander has broken the silence on the ongoing rumours of his wedding with Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner, Kavya Maran, and made a big statement, clarifying that it's fake. Over the past few days, there were news reports stating that Anirudh had finally found the special person in his life, and she's none other than the co-owner of the cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran.

Though there was no official announcement, fans of Anirudh believed in the gossip, and they started sharing their thoughts about the same through social media. Now, Anirudh decided to shut down the rumours for good. On Saturday, Anirudh dropped his statement on X. Rajinikanth's nephew, Anirudh, asked his fans to stop spreading rumours, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys, pls stop spreading rumours."

Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025

As soon as Anirudh tweeted, it met with some funny responses from netizens and his fans. A netizen wrote, "Don't get married, Bro. I'm also single, I'm enjoying my life." Another netizen wrote, "First Release #Leo OST & then marry brother." One of the netizens wrote, "Bro clarified rumours. Now we need Coolie first single." An internet user wrote, "Thank God. You clarified quickly

Otherwise, YouTubers would have made several videos"

Who's Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran, 33, is a popular figure in the IPL circuit, often cheering passionately for her team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, Kavya has made a name for herself with her animated reactions on social media.

Anirudh Ravichander was earlier linked to...

Kamal Haasan's Vikram music director was earlier linked to Kerthy Suresh. In 2023, there were reports that Anirudh and Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh are romantically involved. However, Keerthy clarified that there is no truth in it, and on December 2024, she married her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil. On the work front, Anirudh next big music album will be Rajinikanth's Coolie. He'll again collaborate with director Nelson for his uncle, Rajinikanth's film, Jailer 2.