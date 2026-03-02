Anil Kapoor recalls his humble beginnings on Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune, reveals his first paycheck was for just Rs 250

Anil Kapoor shared on Wheel of Fortune how his acting journey began with his first paycheck of Rs 250 on Doordarshan in 1976. He reflected on his early theatre days, family pride and the dedication that led to his decades-long Bollywood success.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently appeared on the game show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, where he shared a nostalgic story from his early days in the entertainment industry. The actor opened up about his very first paycheck, recalling the humble beginnings that started his remarkable journey in films.

Humble beginnings:

Anil Kapoor established his first earning when he received Rs 250 for his initial role on Doordarshan, India's national television, in 1976. At that moment, he started his acting career without understanding that this minimal wage would lead him to multiple successful years. He expressed emotional feelings about his first paycheck because its value showed him the path to his career dreams.

Family pride and early memories:

Anil Kapoor used his story to show his parents and friends reached a state of pride when they watched him on television for the first time. The small salary became more valuable to him because his family recognised his work. Anil also recalled his early days in theatre, where he honed his acting skills before transitioning to films. The memories showed how he dedicated his energy, determination and enthusiasm to create his professional path from nothing.

Reflections on the journey:

Anil Kapoor used the show to demonstrate his career development since he earned his first 250 rupees. His successful film career spans several decades, during which he became one of Bollywood's most respected actors through his work in numerous hit movies. He achieved success, yet he always remembers his initial days and all the small achievements that led him to this moment. The audience connected with his story because it motivated many young actors to chase their dreams, no matter how little they started with.