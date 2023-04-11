Anil Kapoor praises Rennervations co-star Jeremy Renner, calls him 'toughest Avenger'

Credit: Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has praised Hollywood star and his 'dearest friend' Jeremy Renner and said that he is 'absolutely indestructible.' Renner, who got severely injured in a snow plow accident on New Year's, appeared on a chat show for the very first time after the tragic incident.

Anil, who will be seen sharing screen space with Renner in the upcoming series Rennervations, took to Twitter to praise the Hawkeye star after his appearance on the chat show. Renner had tweeted about his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. He wrote, "Oddly comfortable coming out a different door, with different stories, and brand new cane?"

Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger .. https://t.co/PgeVCLWbvk April 11, 2023

Replying to his tweet, Anil wrote: "Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger." Rennervations is a four-part series, which revolves around Renner, who embarks on his passion of bringing communities together by reimagining unique vehicles that serve the purpose and aid people`s requirements.

For the unversed, Renner's accident occurred on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day. PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snow plow used by the actor.

In a January 2 statement to the press as quoted in a report by Variety, Renner's family said they "would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families." The family added they were "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from [Renner's] fans."

Renner has received enormous support from his Avengers co-stars as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has played Hawkeye for over a decade. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt, and others sent Renner well wishes on social media following his accident. As per a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel`s Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films. (With inputs from IANS and ANI)

