HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Anil Kapoor makes hilarious revelation of taking money from wife Sunita Kapoor: 'No one is my fan at home'

Anil Kapoor shared that he still takes Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 from his wife, Sunita Kapoor, before going to shoots. While promoting Subedaar, he said at home, he is treated like a normal husband, not a star.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Anil Kapoor makes hilarious revelation of taking money from wife Sunita Kapoor: 'No one is my fan at home'
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor may be one of the most successful stars in the industry, but his life at home is surprisingly simple. While promoting his upcoming film Subedaar, the actor shared a personal detail that caught everyone’s attention. He revealed that before leaving for a shoot, he still asks his wife for money. Anil said he usually takes around ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 in cash before heading to work. He mentioned this with a smile, saying it feels like taking pocket money. The small ritual which he performs daily has remained part of his life since his career began.

A marriage built on trust and togetherness:

Anil's confession displays his emotional bond with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, because he feels at ease sharing his thoughts with her. He needs financial help from her because he prefers to ask her directly instead of trying to manage everything by himself. The actor's humorous disclosure shows that their relationship exists between basic friendship and complete dedication to each other. Fans discovered new information about the superstar when they learned that he maintains an everyday home routine. The marriage demonstrates its regular household operations, which exist outside the glamorous world of movies and celebrity status.

Also read: Shocking: Ismail Darbar reveals Sanjay Leela Bhanshali replaced him from Heeramandi after 1.5 years, calls it 'betrayal'

No superstar treatment at home:

Anil explained that his family members do not treat him as a famous person. At home, he is simply a husband and father. He laughed while recalling that his wife does not even keep track of his movie promotions. When he mentioned attending a trailer launch, she asked him which film he would be watching.

Anil believes that this typical home environment helps him maintain his connection to reality. His fans see him as an actor, but his domestic life teaches him to remain modest. The man who reveals his personal life through his cinematic work creates a heartwarming story about himself.

