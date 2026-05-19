Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt note: 'Thank you for choosing me'

Anil Kapoor celebrated 42 years of marriage with Sunita Kapoor by sharing an emotional anniversary note, calling her the reason behind his success and thanking her for supporting him through every phase of life.

Anil Kapoor celebrated 42 years of marriage with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, by sharing a heartfelt note on social media. The veteran actor called Sunita the pillar behind his success and thanked her for standing by him through every phase of life.

Anil Kapoor shares an emotional anniversary post:

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor marked his 42nd wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor on Tuesday, with an emotional tribute that somehow won hearts online. While sharing moments from their long road together, the actor looked back at their simple wedding setup and the sturdy bond they’ve built over so many decades, as if it was always quietly growing.

In the post, Anil said their marriage ceremony took only about 30 minutes, and it was attended by close family members and a few trusted friends. He also mentioned that even though everything was plain and underplayed, the whole thing slowly became a lifelong companionship and, yes, love as well.

'42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow every single year feels more full than the last,' Anil wrote, adding that he never pictured those few wedding moments turning into something beyond, like, five decades together.

‘You are the reason everything works’:

Expressing gratitude towards Sunita, the actor credited her for being the support system behind his successful career. Anil said she always handled everything with grace and love, so he could keep his mind clear, chasing dreams and taking professional risks.

He also mentioned that Sunita’s steady backing gave him the courage to work fearlessly throughout his career. In the post, he called her his 'best friend, partner and everything,' and thanked her for choosing him, again and again, for the last 53 years, like it was just routine. That heartfelt note, before long, went viral. Fans and people from the film industry poured in anniversary wishes for the couple, one after another.

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Busy line-up ahead for Anil Kapoor:

On the professional side, Anil Kapoor has this rather exciting lineup of upcoming films. He will next show up in 'Alpha,' which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari alongside him and honestly, it feels like a big one. The movie is tied into the YRF Spy Universe and it is being helmed by Shiv Rawail.

Besides that, the actor is also looking to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film 'King,' directed by Siddharth Anand. The project is expected to include Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.