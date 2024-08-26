Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Entertainment

Entertainment

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Telugu star Nagarjuna has lashed out at authorities for carrying out a demolition of a convention centre owned by him in Hyderabad

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 09:10 AM IST

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni on Sunday claimed that no land was encroached upon for the construction of the N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad, which was demolished by authorities on Saturday.

"Dear all, fans and well-wishers, News about celebrities, can often be exaggerated and speculated for effect. I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-convention has been built is a Patta Documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon. The Special court of AP Land Grabbing (prohibition) Act has given a judgement passing an order Sr.3943/2011 on 24-02- 2014 saying no encroachment has happened in Tummidikunta Lake. Now the formal argument is already presented in front of the esteemed High Court. I will abide to the law of the land and judgment. Until then, I sincerely request you not to indulge in speculation, any sort of rumours, misrepresentation of facts and deviations," Akkineni Nagarjuna posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, actor Nagarjuna expressed his disappointment with the demolition of his N Convention hall by HYDRAA. Nagarjuna wrote on his X handle," Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law."

He clarified that the land on which the N Convention Centre stands is private property (Patta land) and asserted that no part of the structure encroaches upon any tank plan. And also shared there was already a stay order in place preventing any demolition, issued in response to an earlier notice deemed illegal by his legal team.

"The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself," Nagarjuna added.

The actor revealed that he would seek appropriate legal remedies in response to what he views as wrongful actions by the authorities. His post read, "I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities."

Officials of Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), along with the police, carried out a demolition drive at N Convention Hall near Shilparamam in Rangareddy district. "HYDRAA officials have started demolishing the N Convention Hall this morning and we have deployed police force to ensure the demolition is carried out smoothly, as the land comes under the FTL zone," said Madhapur DCP.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

