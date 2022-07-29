Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Angamaly Diaries actor Sarath Chandran found dead

The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film Angamaly Diaries.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Angamaly Diaries actor Sarath Chandran found dead
Image: Facebook

Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, according to the film industry sources. The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film Angamaly Diaries and his other popular films included Koode, Oru Mexican Aparatha, to name a few.

Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from Angamaly Diaries and wrote RIP Brother. The details of the death are awaited.

Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist.

He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Aneesya.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Plant more trees' written on truck filled with chopped trees, IAS Awanish Sharan shares pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.