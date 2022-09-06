Angad Bedi defends Arshdeep Singh after pacer faces abuse for dropping catch, says 'there is a reason why...'

Angad Bedi-Arshdeep Singh/Instagram-File photo

India lost to Pakistan in the second game of the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 by 5 wickets and after the match, young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was subjected to toxic abuse and trolling on social media after he dropped a crucial catch when Pakistan needed 32 runs off 16 balls to chase down the target of 182 runs set by the Indian cricket team.

Angad Bedi, who himself plays a fictional cricketer named Arvind Vashishth in the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge, has come in support of Arshdeep Singh. After the match that happened on Sunday, September 4, Angad took to his Instagram Stories and penned a note in support of the fast bowler.

"Keep your chin up, Singh! You are deserving that's why you are there in the team. There is a reason why cricket is compared with life. The biggest of players have gone through this, this lesson just happens to come early in your life for you. Keep your head down and your self-esteem high. We as a country will applaud your laurels in the coming games. One has to go through the grind to be a hero! Waheguru chadh di kala vich rakhe. @_arshdeep.singh__ let COURAGE be your middle name!!!", wrote the actor.







India will now play against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Tuesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 8 respectively. The Men In Blues will have to win both their matches to secure their place in the Asia Cup final scheduled on Sunday, September 11. If Pakistan wins their remaining two matches against the same opponents, we will see the third clash between the two rival nations in the ongoing tournament.