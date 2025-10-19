FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Aneet Padda's look as Shakti Shalini in Thamma post-credit scene leaked online? Here's what we know

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to hit theatres on October 21, 2025. There has been significant buzz about Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy based on vampires, but the leaked post-credit scene from the film ahead of its release is gaining traction. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Oct 19, 2025

Aneet Padda's look as Shakti Shalini in Thamma post-credit scene leaked online? Here's what we know
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to hit theatres on October 21, 2025. There has been significant buzz about Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy based on vampires, but the leaked post-credit scene from the film ahead of its release is gaining traction. 

Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini

As per reports, an alleged still from the film is rumoured to be a 'leak'. A post circulating online has sparked speculation that it may just be a visual from the film's post-credit scene. This picture featured a woman in a white lehenga staring into a bright light, accompanied by the caption: "#AneetPadda as #ShaktiShalini. 

While the authenticity of the image remains unconfirmed, the post has sparked speculations about Padda's potential first look in the film. Initial Reports stated that Padda was in talks to replace Kiara Advani in the lead role of 'Shakti Shalini'. However, director Aditya Sarpotdar addressed these rumours last month, stating that it was "too early" to confirm any casting decisions. He mentioned, "I am sure discussions are happening with actors. But until I am aware of who is locked in the film officially, it is premature to talk about it," according to ETImes.

Earlier, it was reported that Varun Dhawan would do cameo as Bhediya in Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. 

About Thamma

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The makers recently released the film's trailer. The two-minute and twenty-four-second trailer of the film offers a glimpse into the vampire love story between Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The video opens with the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thamma, who announces his plan to transform humans into vampires to build an army that will rule humanity. With the sudden turn in events, Nawazuddin was captured and locked in a cave for 1000 years. Ayushmann unexpectedly meets Nawazuddin, after which he turns into a vampire, as per the trailer. It is followed by the appearance of Rashmika, who was seen holding Ayushmann on her back.

'Thamma' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.'Thamma' will be released on Diwali 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)

