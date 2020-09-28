Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requests PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise has left a huge void in the music industry of the country. The legendary singer passed away on September 25, 2020, at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. Now, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to confer SPB with Bharat Ratna award as a tribute. The veteran singer was a part of the music industry for more than five decades.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy's letter read as "Our state of Andhra Pradesh is fortunate for being the birthplace (Nellore) of the great music maestro Sri SP Balasubrahmanyam, who left for his heavenly abode on Friday (September 25, 2020). His untimely departure not only caused much distress to fans and celebrities living in India but also, has affected the international music fraternity. His immense popularity and the deep impact he left on the global music industry in his 50 years of legacy, can be gauged by the continuous flow of rich tributes from music aficionadoes all over the world."

While requesting Bharat Ratna for the Guinness Book of Records holder, Reddy further penned, "Earlier, the music stalwarts like Smt. Lata Mangeshkar, Sri Bhupen Hazarika, Smt MS Subbulakshmi, Sri Bismillah Khan and Sri Bhimsen Joshi, were conferred Bharat Ratna award by Government of India. As a tribute to the legendary singer for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and art, I request you to confer Bharat Ratna award upon him. This will be the highest recognition to his remarkable work which lasted for five decades and stays in our memory forever."

Also read SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with complete police honours

Meanwhile, as per ANI, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday appealed to the YSRCP Government to set up a Music University in memory of renowned singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam in Nellore town. Naidu wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, underlining the need for preserving the legendary singer's memory by setting up a Sangeeta Kala Kshetra. Through this, music and fine arts may be encouraged in the State.

Stating that Balu made the Telugu people across the globe proud with his outstanding contributions, the TDP chief said that a bronze statue of the singer should be erected by the Government in the music university. Already, over seven academies have been set up to promote and preserve culture and arts in the State. Of this, the music academy should be named after SPB.

The TDP chief asked AP CM to start annual state official celebrations on the birthday of SP Balu. A national award should be instituted in his name and Rs. 10 lakh should be presented to the recipient every year.