Andhera trailer: Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla fight sinister forces in supernatural thriller; Prime Video show to premiere on...

The streaming platform Amazon Prime Video unveiled the spine-chilling trailer of its upcoming supernatural horror-investigation series Andhera on Friday, August 8. Headlined by Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla, the series also boasts a powerhouse supporting cast featuring Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri.

Rooted in a world where logic meets the unknown, Andhera weaves a chilling investigative drama with atmospheric supernatural horror, promising an immersive, edge-of-the-seat visual experience. Set against the dazzling yet deceptive skyline of Mumbai, the trailer peels back the city’s glittering surface to reveal something far darker.

When a young woman disappears under mysterious circumstances, Inspector Kalpana Kadam (Priya Bapat) and troubled medical student Jay (Karanvir Malhotra) are pulled into a dark spiral of secrets. As their investigation unearths a sinister force hiding in the shadows, reality begins to fracture. As the line between reality and nightmare begins to dissolve, the duo must confront forces that defy explanation—and fight a creeping darkness that threatens to consume everything in its path.

Sharing why she agreed to be the part of the Amazon Prime Video show, Prajakta Koli said, "I was instantly intrigued by the world of Andhera. It’s a psychological horror story, but at its core, it’s about the survival of the mind, of truth, and of identity. My character is impulsive, bold, and often skeptical, yet she’s also deeply affected by what she can’t explain. Being part of a story that is so eerie yet emotionally layered has been an unforgettable experience. I genuinely can’t wait for audiences to get pulled into this world and see how the mystery slowly unfolds."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Vishal Ramchandani as Associate Producer, the eight-episode series is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav Dar. Andhera will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 14.

