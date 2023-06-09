Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Anasuya Bharadwaj accuses Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist of paying trolls to abuse her

Vijay Deverakonda and Anasuya Bharadwaj’s fans have been engaged in a Twitter war over the last few days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Anasuya Bharadwaj accuses Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist of paying trolls to abuse her
Credit: Anasuya Bharadwaj-Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Anasuya Bharadwaj, anchor-turned-actor, recently opened up about Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist and claimed that she paid trolls to abuse her. Anasuya was recently seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

For the uninitiated, Vijay and Anasuya’s fans have been engaged in a Twitter war over the last few days. While speaking to India Today, the actress said, “Vijay and I were friendly long back and there was no problem. When Arjun Reddy (2017) was released, the cuss words were muted in the film. Vijay had visited a theatre and when the muted cuss words came on screen, he told his fans to mouth the dialogues and they were shouting these cuss words. Vijay played a character who was abusive, which is fine, but in real life, why would you encourage the audience to say such words? Being a mother, all this abusive language really upset me. In fact, I had spoken to Vijay about this, saying please don't encourage such things in real life.”

She further mentioned that she was depressed because of online abuse but somehow moved on. She mentioned, “In 2019, Vijay Deverakonda's father was producing Meeku Maathrame Cheptha and they offered me a role. Things were fine. It was after that someone from Vijay's team told me that his publicist had paid trolls to abuse me. I was shocked. If the publicist had paid trolls, then Vijay would have been aware, right? I am sure they would not do something like this without his knowledge, right?”

Meanwhile, Ansuya took to Twitter and took an indirect dig at Vijay over the poster of his film Kushi which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She wrote in Telugu, "Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam (The? OMG. This is bile. What do we do? Make sure we don’t catch it).”

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 720 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.