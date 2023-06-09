Anasuya Bharadwaj accuses Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist of paying trolls to abuse her

Credit: Anasuya Bharadwaj-Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Anasuya Bharadwaj, anchor-turned-actor, recently opened up about Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist and claimed that she paid trolls to abuse her. Anasuya was recently seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

For the uninitiated, Vijay and Anasuya’s fans have been engaged in a Twitter war over the last few days. While speaking to India Today, the actress said, “Vijay and I were friendly long back and there was no problem. When Arjun Reddy (2017) was released, the cuss words were muted in the film. Vijay had visited a theatre and when the muted cuss words came on screen, he told his fans to mouth the dialogues and they were shouting these cuss words. Vijay played a character who was abusive, which is fine, but in real life, why would you encourage the audience to say such words? Being a mother, all this abusive language really upset me. In fact, I had spoken to Vijay about this, saying please don't encourage such things in real life.”

She further mentioned that she was depressed because of online abuse but somehow moved on. She mentioned, “In 2019, Vijay Deverakonda's father was producing Meeku Maathrame Cheptha and they offered me a role. Things were fine. It was after that someone from Vijay's team told me that his publicist had paid trolls to abuse me. I was shocked. If the publicist had paid trolls, then Vijay would have been aware, right? I am sure they would not do something like this without his knowledge, right?”

Meanwhile, Ansuya took to Twitter and took an indirect dig at Vijay over the poster of his film Kushi which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She wrote in Telugu, "Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam (The? OMG. This is bile. What do we do? Make sure we don’t catch it).”