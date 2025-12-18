Ananya Panday speaks about modern dating concept: 'I don’t believe in hookup culture'

Exclusive Conversation: Maharashtra IT and Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar Speaks with Rachana Shah & Rhythm Wagholikar
ENTERTAINMENT
Ananya Panday recently opened up about her beliefs in the old-school concept of love during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The actor revealed that she does not believe in modern hookup culture and seeks 90s-style romance.
Ananya called herself a deeply family-oriented person who values emotional connection and long-term commitment. “I love my family, and I want my partner’s family to become my family too,” she says.
She further added that family means everything to her, and emotional bonding is key in a relationship. She also said that she wants her partner’s family to feel like her own. “I’m a very 90s love story person, “I don’t believe in the 2025’s hookup culture.”
She added that her belief in traditional love is one reason she feels closely connected to her character Rumi in the film, which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 December 2025, coinciding with Christmas.
