Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From The Devil Judge to The King’s Affection: 6 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé

Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal demands everyone to call her boss inside Salman Khan's house, gets brutally trolled

Another cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Flash flood wreaks havoc in Doda, over 10 houses affected

Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'

International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom

Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight

International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions

Big blow to Deepinder Goyal: Zomato-parent Eternal under GST radar, gets tax demand of Rs...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Siddhivinayak Temple timings: Live aarti, darshan, online prasad booking

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From The Devil Judge to The King’s Affection: 6 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé

6 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé

Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?

Why has Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...

Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'

Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team In

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom

Bollywood stars love their pets, and some of their dogs are just as famous as them. From Ananya Panday's goofy Riot to Priyanka Chopra’s stylish Diana, Varun Dhawan’s Joey, and Shraddha Kapoor’s Shyloh, these celebrity dogs enjoy massive fan love and social media spotlight.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Bollywood celebrities are not just known for their glamorous lifestyles and blockbuster movies, but also for the adorable pets they share their lives with. From Instagram fame to public appearances, some celebrity dogs are almost as popular as their star parents. Here are six Bollywood stars whose furry friends enjoy the limelight too!

    Ananya Panday - Riot

    Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T113825-654

    Ananya Panday’s four-legged best friend, Riot, may have a mischievous name, but he’s all heart. Often spotted on her Instagram, the goofy yet adorable pup features in everything from lazy cuddles to car-ride selfies.

    Priyanka Chopra - Diana

    Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T113953-683

    Global star Priyanka Chopra’s Chihuahua, Diana, is almost a celebrity herself. With her own Instagram handle, stylish outfits, and appearances with Priyanka, Diana enjoys true star status.

    Varun Dhawan - Joey

    Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T114411-168

    Varun Dhawan is a proud dog dad to his beagle, Joey. The actor often shares cute videos and photos with Joey, and fans can’t get enough of their bond.

    Shraddha Kapoor - Shyloh

    Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T114236-790

    Shraddha Kapoor’s pet Shyloh is an absolute internet darling. The actress regularly posts pictures of her furry friend, making him just as popular as his star mom.

    Alia Bhatt - Edward

    Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T114554-999

    Alia Bhatt’s fluffy cat Edward often steals the spotlight, but her dog, too, has been part of her family. Her love for pets reflects in her frequent social media updates that fans adore.

    Kartik Aaryan - Katori

    Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T114115-676

    Kartik Aaryan’s fluffy companion Katori got her name because, as a pup, she was so tiny and round she looked just like a little bowl and the quirky name stuck as perfectly as her signature haircut. Far from being ‘just another pet,’ Katori is the pint-sized heart of Kartik’s home.

    ALSO READ: Amid SC order on stray dogs in Delhi, 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate human and dog love

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.edu - Direct link
    ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.e
    65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased
    65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash
    SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals
    SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals
    What is Southwest Airlines' new 'plus-size' passenger policy that has sparked outrage?
    What is Southwest Airlines' new 'plus-size' policy that sparked outrage?
    Elvish Yadav house firing: Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi, police say they were planning another attack
    Elvish Yadav house firing: Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE