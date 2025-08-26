International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom

Bollywood stars love their pets, and some of their dogs are just as famous as them. From Ananya Panday's goofy Riot to Priyanka Chopra’s stylish Diana, Varun Dhawan’s Joey, and Shraddha Kapoor’s Shyloh, these celebrity dogs enjoy massive fan love and social media spotlight.

Bollywood celebrities are not just known for their glamorous lifestyles and blockbuster movies, but also for the adorable pets they share their lives with. From Instagram fame to public appearances, some celebrity dogs are almost as popular as their star parents. Here are six Bollywood stars whose furry friends enjoy the limelight too!

Ananya Panday - Riot

Ananya Panday’s four-legged best friend, Riot, may have a mischievous name, but he’s all heart. Often spotted on her Instagram, the goofy yet adorable pup features in everything from lazy cuddles to car-ride selfies.

Priyanka Chopra - Diana

Global star Priyanka Chopra’s Chihuahua, Diana, is almost a celebrity herself. With her own Instagram handle, stylish outfits, and appearances with Priyanka, Diana enjoys true star status.

Varun Dhawan - Joey

Varun Dhawan is a proud dog dad to his beagle, Joey. The actor often shares cute videos and photos with Joey, and fans can’t get enough of their bond.

Shraddha Kapoor - Shyloh

Shraddha Kapoor’s pet Shyloh is an absolute internet darling. The actress regularly posts pictures of her furry friend, making him just as popular as his star mom.

Alia Bhatt - Edward

Alia Bhatt’s fluffy cat Edward often steals the spotlight, but her dog, too, has been part of her family. Her love for pets reflects in her frequent social media updates that fans adore.

Kartik Aaryan - Katori

Kartik Aaryan’s fluffy companion Katori got her name because, as a pup, she was so tiny and round she looked just like a little bowl and the quirky name stuck as perfectly as her signature haircut. Far from being ‘just another pet,’ Katori is the pint-sized heart of Kartik’s home.

