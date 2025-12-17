Ananya Panday reunites with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star Kartik Aaryan; stuns in bandhani meets benarasi outfit by…; SEE pics

Ahmedabad: Three schools get bomb threat emails, security heightened; Here's what we know so far
ENTERTAINMENT
Ananya Panday impressed fans and fashion critics in a Bandhani-Benarasi outfit by Arpita Mehta while promoting her film 'Tu Meri Main Tera' with Kartik Aaryan, blending traditional Indian style with a modern, elegant look.
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently turned heads while promoting her upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera” alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan. Her festive and elegant appearance, which combined the traditional Indian fashion with a modern twist, won everyone's admiration and, once again, confirmed her status as one of the most fashionable and young stars in Bollywood.
Ananya wore a Bandhani meets Benarasi set designed by Arpita Mehta, which featured vibrant patterns and intricate detailing. The outfit combined comfort and chicness in a silhouette that was just perfect for celebration and marketing events. To maintain a laid-back and easy-going appearance while drawing attention to her outfit's beauty, she teamed it with simple footwear.
She kept her makeup soft and natural, which made up her overall look elegant. Ananya stayed with her jewels to be barely there, donning light earrings and some low-key ornaments; thus, her gorgeous outfit was still the focus of attention. The light makeup and simple jewellery combined to increase her elegance without overpowering the festive attire.
Ananya’s stylish appearance quickly caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Her photos from the event were shared a lot on social media, and people were talking about her elegant behaviour, holiday outfit, and her contemporary interpretation of the classic style. Even fashion critics were impressed by her mixing of class and cosiness, which turned her into a real style icon for the young generation.