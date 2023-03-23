Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday plays 'fashion expert', Varun Dhawan roasts her, 'Bas Manish Malhotra ko chachu bolne se...'

Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan

On Thursday morning, Prime Video shared the first glimpse of their new show Call Me Bae, which stars Ananya Panday. The announcement was done in the form of a fun promotional video featuring Ananya and Varun Dhawan, the resident Prime Video ‘bae’ aka ambassador.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the streamer wrote in the caption, “pakki khabar hai guys (Confirmed news guys), @ananyapanday is the new fashionista in the primeverse! Watch this first glimpse and stay tuned.” The video begins with Varun Dhawan introducing the newest show in the Prime universe and we see Ananya in the background speaking to a stylist.

Ananya then reveals that Call Me Bae is her show, “where I play a total fashion expert, just like moi”. Varun, then looks at the camera and says, “Manish Malhotra ko chachu bulaane se koi fashion expert nahi ban jaata (Just by calling Manish Malhotra uncle, nobody becomes a fashion expert).” He goes on to mock Ananya who is busy choosing two different shades of blue fabrics.

An offended Ananya channels her inner Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep’s character from The Devil Wears Prada) and schools Varun on the difference between blue ane cerulean, while also mocking Varun’s ‘blue boxer’ that an ‘underpaid intern picked for him’. Call Me Bae is a new series starring Ananya that has begun filming. No other details have been provided as of yet.

Many of the actress’ fans reacted with excitement to the promo. “Looks like a lot of fun, good luck for this one,” wrote one. Another added, “Super excited. However, many people criticised the concept saying it looked too elitist. “Another show for south Bombay audience,” read one comment.

Ananya currently has three films lined up, starting with Dream Girl 2, followed by and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled project. She has wrapped filming for all three.