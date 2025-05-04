Her cryptic message coincided with the timing of controversy around Babil Khan’s now-deleted video, where he expressed feelings of alienation and frustration with the industry, saying, "Bollywood is so f****ed.

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently shared a now-deleted video where he expressed feelings of frustration while slamming the film industry. In the emotional clip, Babil appears visibly upset and in tears, criticizing the industry and calling it "f***ed up" and "so rude". He specifically mentions several industry figures, including Ananya Panday, calling her "so rude" in the video, which has sparked concern and curiosity among fans. Amid this, Ananya Ananya Panday has since responded with a cryptic Instagram post.

Ananya Panday shared a photo dump on Instagram, showcasing her glamorous look from a recent outing. Amidst the photos, she posted a quote by Hagrid: "What's comin' will come, and we'll meet it when it does." Her cryptic message coincided with the timing of controversy around Babil Khan’s now-deleted video, where he expressed feelings of alienation, saying, "Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude." Babil specifically mentioned Ananya, stating, "There are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor... Bollywood is so rude."



In another viral clip, posted on Reddit, Babil said, "Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)...I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you..." He looked visibly upset and in tears, sparking widespread concern about his mental well-being, with many Reddit users expressing worry. In a surprising move, he deleted his Instagram account shortly after, and his profile now displays the message "User not found."



As for his work, Babil made his Hindi cinema debut with the 2022 film Qala, starring alongside Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Sameer Kochhar, and Amit Sial, among others. Babil was most recently seen in cyber thriller film Logout, which released on streaming service ZEE5.