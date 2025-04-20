Ananya Panday charmed fans with adorable childhood Easter video while also receiving praise for her performance as Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2.

Ananya Panday delighted her fans this Easter by sharing an adorable throwback video from her childhood. In the clip, a young Ananya is seen singing 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' while munching on a piece of chocolate. Her father, Chunky Panday, can be heard in the background encouraging her to sing another song, adding to the charm of the moment. The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with love. One fan wrote, 'Always been a cutie,' while another added, 'Kesari Chapter 2 nice movie.' Alongside the video, Ananya also posted glimpses from her Easter celebration with the caption, 'some easter goodness.'

Meanwhile, Ananya is receiving widespread acclaim for her role as Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2. Grateful for the love, the actress shared a collection of positive media reviews on Instagram and expressed her gratitude through an emotional note: 'we need more people in the world like Dilreet Gill and I’m so honoured to have played her on screen in #KesariChapter2 eternally grateful for all the love and passion pouring in for the film and my character would never have been possible without @karanstyagi @bindraamritpal @karanjohar and @akshaykumar sir @apoorva1972 and @actormaddy sir. it is a film I will forever be proud to be a part of.'

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh was one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. Directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical courtroom drama opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film revisits the painful events surrounding the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Akshay Kumar portraying C Sankaran Nair, the courageous lawyer who challenged the British Raj in court to bring the truth to light. R Madhavan plays Advocate Neville McKinley, adding further weight to the film’s powerful narrative.

Akshay’s performance has been widely praised, with a review by DNA India noting: 'Keasri Chapter 2 works because of the tight screenplay and clap-worthy dialogue that keep you interested. There are sequences where you will cry and clap hard. The song Teri Mitti from Kesari Chapter 1 echoes the pain of the massacre, and it will leave you emotional.'