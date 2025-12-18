Ananya Panday dazzles in Rs 35000 Masaba saree, perfectly blending traditional elegance with modern glamour, SEE pics

Ananya Panday dazzled in a House of Masaba orange and gold saree, styled with minimal jewellery and soft, natural makeup, perfectly blending traditional elegance with modern style. Her confident look became a fashion inspiration for festive and wedding occasions.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently caught everyone’s attention with her graceful traditional look. The actress, who is famous for her effortless and chic style, was spotted wearing an eye-catching saree that was a perfect combination of modern design and traditional Indian elegance. Her look reaffirmed the reason she is dubbed a rising fashion icon once more.

What she wore:

Ananya Panday wore a beautiful orange and gold saree from House of Masaba, priced at around Rs 35,000. Instantly, the saree became the centre of attention with its striking prints and luxurious golden embellishments. The matching blouse that she wore along with the saree not only contributed to the modern vibe but also maintained the entire look's traditional and classy aspect.

Ananya kept her makeup soft and natural, her appearance made up of radiant skin, subtly emphasised eyes, and lips in a nude shade. She had her hair done in a simple manner that went with the saree. The actress selected very little jewellery, which let the vivid colours and patterns of the saree shine through. Her plain adornments were just right to offset the loud attire.

A perfect blend of tradition and modern style:

Ananya's saree appearance is an amazing illustration of how classic clothing can be fashioned in a modern and youthful manner. By combining a bright saree with light makeup and little jewellery, she made a look that was classy but still very easy to wear. People who liked her praised her for being confident and graceful with the outfit, and this made it the best reference for dressing up for the holidays and wedding season.