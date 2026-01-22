Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you

Jacob and Co crafted a USD 1.5M ‘Vantara’ watch for Anant Ambani, featuring white gold, 397 gemstones, moving animals and a miniature 3D Ambani, combining luxury, wildlife conservation and craftsmanship in a unique collector’s piece.

Luxury watchmaker Jacob and Co has created a custom-made ‘Vantara’ watch for billionaire Anant Ambani. This one-of-a-kind watch is designed with the animals and the environment in mind, reflecting Ambani's personal wildlife appreciation and his adoption of animal conservation. The timepiece is crafted from white gold, it has an alligator leather strap, and to top it all off, it is embellished with 397 precious gemstones, thus making it a unique, ultimate masterpiece.

The most distinctive aspect of this watch is a miniature 3D figure of Anant Ambani placed in the dial. He is depicted in the company of animals, such as elephants, rhinos and tigers, which is a way of showing his bond with the conservation of wildlife. The watch features a rotating globe and tiny animals that move, thus imparting a playful yet luxurious vibe.

Luxury and craftsmanship combined:

Jacob and Co is a brand that makes amazing, very complicated, and large timepieces that cost a lot and are owned by the likes of celebrities and powerful people in the world. The ‘Vantara’ watch created for Anant Ambani was the result of a long and painstaking process of obedience and design that lasted several months. The luxury and precision of this watch are assured by the mix of white gold, super-rare gemstones and mechanical engineering.

The watch is more than just a device for telling time; it also speaks about the person's character and their ethical concerns. The inclusion of the animals and nature aspects has shown that Jacob & Co is aware of Anant Ambani's concern for the environment. The watch's price is said to be USD 1.5 million, which makes it one of the most and the most expensive watches ever made for a young Indian billionaire.

A unique collector’s item:

Jacob and Co is gifted with the skill of producing watch masterpieces, which is why collectors and luxury lovers from all over the globe praise its artistry and personalisation. The 'Vantara' watch is a sole creation that represents art and engineering as well as storytelling all in one. Anant Ambani's watch exemplifies that luxury watches can also have a significant tale besides their fabrication worth. This bespoke piece is an ideal instance of luxury and passion coming together, where a watch is not only for keeping track of time but also for displaying one's personality, hobbies and the skills of the maker.