FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway

Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight underway in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest, top Naxal with Rs 50 lakh bounty killed

Russian President Putin's first response to invitation by Donald Trump for Peace Council, considers joining with $1 billion frozen asset offer

Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you

Varun Dhawan says Border 2 changed him 'for good', recalls how Sunny Deol's film took physical, emotional toll on him: 'Injuries, personal life changes'

India revises traffic rules: Drivers with five violations in one year could face 3 month licence suspension, check new regulations here

Farida Jalal calls Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood ‘good but could be better’

Korean woman tourist alleges sexual molestation during frisking, bag checking at Bengaluru airport, staffer arrested

Border 2 box office prediction day 1: Sunny Deol's film secures 5000 screens, to beat Dhurandhar, Chhaava's advance booking, will score above Rs 30 crore opening

High Ammonia levels in Yamuna hit Delhi water supply, DJB reports 25–50% drop at Wazirabad, Chandrawal plants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight underway in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest, top Naxal with Rs 50 lakh bounty killed

Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest

Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you

Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold

India revises traffic rules: Drivers with five violations in one year could face 3 month licence suspension, check new regulations here

India revises traffic rules: Drivers with five violations in one year could face

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you

Jacob and Co crafted a USD 1.5M ‘Vantara’ watch for Anant Ambani, featuring white gold, 397 gemstones, moving animals and a miniature 3D Ambani, combining luxury, wildlife conservation and craftsmanship in a unique collector’s piece.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Luxury watchmaker Jacob and Co has created a custom-made ‘Vantara’ watch for billionaire Anant Ambani. This one-of-a-kind watch is designed with the animals and the environment in mind, reflecting Ambani's personal wildlife appreciation and his adoption of animal conservation. The timepiece is crafted from white gold, it has an alligator leather strap, and to top it all off, it is embellished with 397 precious gemstones, thus making it a unique, ultimate masterpiece.

The most distinctive aspect of this watch is a miniature 3D figure of Anant Ambani placed in the dial. He is depicted in the company of animals, such as elephants, rhinos and tigers, which is a way of showing his bond with the conservation of wildlife. The watch features a rotating globe and tiny animals that move, thus imparting a playful yet luxurious vibe.

Luxury and craftsmanship combined:

H3N2 virus 2026 01 22T115336 675

Jacob and Co is a brand that makes amazing, very complicated, and large timepieces that cost a lot and are owned by the likes of celebrities and powerful people in the world. The ‘Vantara’ watch created for Anant Ambani was the result of a long and painstaking process of obedience and design that lasted several months. The luxury and precision of this watch are assured by the mix of white gold, super-rare gemstones and mechanical engineering.

The watch is more than just a device for telling time; it also speaks about the person's character and their ethical concerns. The inclusion of the animals and nature aspects has shown that Jacob & Co is aware of Anant Ambani's concern for the environment. The watch's price is said to be USD 1.5 million, which makes it one of the most and the most expensive watches ever made for a young Indian billionaire.

Also read: Farida Jalal calls Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood ‘good but could be better’

A unique collector’s item:

H3N2 virus 2026 01 22T115251 019

Jacob and Co is gifted with the skill of producing watch masterpieces, which is why collectors and luxury lovers from all over the globe praise its artistry and personalisation. The 'Vantara' watch is a sole creation that represents art and engineering as well as storytelling all in one. Anant Ambani's watch exemplifies that luxury watches can also have a significant tale besides their fabrication worth. This bespoke piece is an ideal instance of luxury and passion coming together, where a watch is not only for keeping track of time but also for displaying one's personality, hobbies and the skills of the maker.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway
Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar'
Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight underway in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest, top Naxal with Rs 50 lakh bounty killed
Anti-Maoist crackdown intensifies: Fierce gunfight in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest
Russian President Putin's first response to invitation by Donald Trump for Peace Council, considers joining with $1 billion frozen asset offer
Putin's first response to invitation by Donald Trump to join Peace Council
Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold, alligator leather; it's price will shock you
Anant Ambani dons Jacob & Co 'Vantara' watch, studded with 337 gems, while gold
Varun Dhawan says Border 2 changed him 'for good', recalls how Sunny Deol's film took physical, emotional toll on him: 'Injuries, personal life changes'
Varun Dhawan says Border 2 changed him 'for good'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement