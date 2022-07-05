Anandi Baa Aur Emily actor Mishkat Verma reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar doing tobacco ads

Credit: Mishkat Verma-Akshay-SRK/Instagram

Mishkat Verma, who is making his comeback after taking a break from television, has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar doing tobacco ads and said that it is ‘their personal choice.’

Anandi Baa Aur Emily actor Mishkat Verma, while speaking to Hindustan Times, stated that he knows that celebs are being trolled for doing commercials and ads like tobacco brands. The actor said that he refuses to judge them, he said, “It’s the personal choice of an actor. He is an actor, not a moral science teacher. The viewer should also use their mind. If an actor is endorsing a tobacco brand but is doing several other good things apart from that, its your fault if you are judging him for that ad. If Shah Rukh Khan has featured in a tobacco ad, he also does a lot of philanthropic work and charity, Akshay Kumar also does so much charity. We must not try to hold on to it or bring them down. Look at the right things they do.”

For the unversed, After Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay was the latest Bollywood star to endorse the company's products. It's a brand that sells both tobacco and non-tobacco items. Fans were not pleased with his decision.

He then apologised to his fans with a note on Instagram, he wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn appeared in recent advertisements for the firm. They all made the Vimal greeting and ate their elaichi (cardamom). Fans of Akshay Kumar were outraged that he was endorsing a dangerous product. They even shared old videos of him talking about his dislike for alcohol, cigarettes, and other things to remind him of his previous statements.