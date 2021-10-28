Headlines

An exciting collaboration: Make-up artist Bhavikaa Saluja and 'Bigg Boss 12' fame Nitibha Kaul

It is commonly believed that if one cannot apply heavy makeup, one can never become a good make-up artist but MUA Bhavikaa Saluja has defied this.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 09:26 PM IST

It is widely known and commonly believed that if one cannot apply heavy makeup, one can never become a good make-up artist. Well, Make-up Artist Bhavikaa Saluja, with her minimalistic and traditional makeup skills has defied this notion, and more than once. Equipped with professional training in the field from renowned makeup schools in Mumbai and Dubai, she has ensured that contemporary dynamics go hand in hand with each of her brush strokes.

A couple of weeks back, she did a classy makeup routine in Westin Pushkar for the social media influencer and Bigg Boss season 12 contestant, Nitibha Kaul. Nitibha had worked with Google India before she appeared on the reality show, and has also taken part in the Miss India beauty pageant earlier. The Kashmiri celebrity has some tea to spill about her experience with Bhavikaa Saluja, and all of it is positive!

Reportedly, the model enjoyed working with the Make-up Artist Bhavikaa Saluja and feelings were mutual for the latter as well. They tried around three to four looks on her. Not to be surprised- all of them turned out to be pretty aesthetic, classy, and ethereal on Kaul. They even revealed how much they loved the model's presence with them. Nitibha, according to Bhavikaa, was super cool, optimistic and has an aura that leaves everyone she comes across- in awe of her. The looks that Make-up Artist Bhavikaa Saluja experimented with were laden with innovativeness and artistry, so much so, that each of those went viral on Instagram when they filmed it.

Goodness attracts a better clientele, doesn't it? That's also what happened with Make-up Artist Bhavikaa Saluja and Nitibha's association. After her first, not to mention, a super successful collaboration with the makeup artist, Nitibha gave it another try. The second time she approached them as a client, it was her best friend's wedding in Jaipur. Now, who doesn't know the luxury that undergoes in every Jaipur wedding spot? To be able to come on the same page as that luxury, your style quotient should be equally sophisticated and traditional and should go with your outfit in the best way possible.

Impressively, Make-up Artist Bhavikaa Saluja did the same. She breathed life into Kaul's wedding look and this made her stand out in her shenanigans. Kaul enjoyed her second time with Saluja too and aspires to work again in the future.

From high shine makeup to natural makeup, mineral makeup, airbrush makeup and HD makeup; from matte makeup to shimmer makeup and the latest, 'smokey makeup', Make-up Artist Bhavikaa Saluja knows it all.

