Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also expressed grief on Ratan Tata's death.

Ratan Tata, veteran industrialist passed away on Wednesday, October 9 at the age of 86. As the news of Ratan Tata’s passing spread late Wednesday night, tributes poured in from across the nation. Industry leaders, politicians, and public figures remembered Tata’s legacy, his vision, and the personal impact he had on those who knew him.

Amitabh took to his Twitter handle and captioned his post as, “T 5159(i) - .. just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata..was working very late ..An era has ended .. a most respected, humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve..Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were involved in together..My prayers.”