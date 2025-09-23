‘An artist is...': Poonam Pandey not replaced in Ramlila, Lav Kush committee stands firm amid controversy

Weather update: Kolkata braces for heavy rain, thunderstorm ahead of Durga Puja; IMD issues alert till...
Poonam Pandey’s casting as Mandodari in Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila sparks political backlash, but the committee refuses to replace her.
Poonam Pandey has been in the spotlight after being cast as Mandodari, Raavan’s wife, in the world-famous Lav Kush Ramlila held at Delhi’s Red Fort. The decision has sparked controversy, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP voicing objections to her inclusion.
Despite the criticism, the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee has stood firm, refusing to replace her. Arjun Kumar, president of the Lav Kush Committee, told The Federal that Bollywood and Punjabi film actors have regularly been part of the Ramlila for over two decades.
“It was Poonam who approached us and requested to be part of the play. Since she has worked in Hindi and Punjabi films, we agreed. An artist is an artist—we will not replace her,” he said. Addressing the backlash, he added, “Everyone has a right to their opinion.”
Poonam is scheduled to reach Delhi on September 26, 2025, and will rehearse before performing on September 29 and 30.
On Monday, she also shared her excitement on Instagram. In a video message, she said, “At Delhi’s Red Fort, the world-famous Lav Kush Ramlila is happening, and I have got the opportunity to play Mandodari, Raavan’s wife. This is a very important role, and I am extremely happy. I have also decided to keep a nine-day Navratri fast so that my body and mind remain pure while I portray this character. Jai Shri Ram, see you at Ramlila.”