Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick tie the knot in Italy; share first photos from dreamy wedding: 'The journey has just begun'

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick looked stunning in white at their dreamy wedding in Italy.

British actress Amy Louise Jackson, who has worked in multiple Indian films, is now officially married to English actor and musician Edward Jack Peter Westwick. Amy and Ed tied the knot on the Amalfi coast in Italy. The newlyweds shared first photos from their dreamy wedding on Instagram on Sunday, August 25.



Sharing a couple of photos in a joint post on Instagram, Ed Westwick wrote, "The journey has just begun", and added a ring emoji. The couple looked stunning in white as Amy wore a white gown and Ed wore a white suit with black pants. In the first picture, the groom held his bride close, while both of them looked directly into the camera for the second photo.

Their fans took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. One of them wrote, "Ya’ll are a gorgeous couple!! I wish you a lifetime of journeys!!", while another added, "Much love to you both. And huge congrats." "Congratulations and God bless your union", read another comment. Several others dropped in red heart emojis.

While Amy Jackson has appeared in multiple Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films such as Singh Is Bliing, Thanga Magan, Crakk, and Theri among others; Ed Westwick is best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the popular drama series Gossip Girl. He has also starred in multiple movies including Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, and Billionaire Ransom among others.

Amy Jackson began dating her Ekk Deewana Tha co-star Prateik Babbar in 2011 and they broke up in 2012. After relocating to London in 2015, she began dating hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou. They became engaged in Zambia in 2019, and their son Andreas was born later in the same year. They broke up in 2021. Amy started dating Ed in 2022, their engagement happened in January 2024, and now they are married.

