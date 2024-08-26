Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick tie the knot in Italy; share first photos from dreamy wedding: 'The journey has just begun'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

'Lack of awareness': Shahid Afridi slams Shan Masood-led Pakistan after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick tie the knot in Italy; share first photos from dreamy wedding: 'The journey has just begun'

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick tie the knot in Italy; share first photos from dreamy wedding: 'The journey has just begun'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

9 must-watch Bollywood films addressing social issues

9 must-watch Bollywood films addressing social issues

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick tie the knot in Italy; share first photos from dreamy wedding: 'The journey has just begun'

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick looked stunning in white at their dreamy wedding in Italy.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 12:27 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick tie the knot in Italy; share first photos from dreamy wedding: 'The journey has just begun'
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick at their wedding/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

British actress Amy Louise Jackson, who has worked in multiple Indian films, is now officially married to English actor and musician Edward Jack Peter Westwick. Amy and Ed tied the knot on the Amalfi coast in Italy. The newlyweds shared first photos from their dreamy wedding on Instagram on Sunday, August 25.

Sharing a couple of photos in a joint post on Instagram, Ed Westwick wrote, "The journey has just begun", and added a ring emoji. The couple looked stunning in white as Amy wore a white gown and Ed wore a white suit with black pants. In the first picture, the groom held his bride close, while both of them looked directly into the camera for the second photo.

Their fans took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. One of them wrote, "Ya’ll are a gorgeous couple!! I wish you a lifetime of journeys!!", while another added, "Much love to you both. And huge congrats." "Congratulations and God bless your union", read another comment. Several others dropped in red heart emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

While Amy Jackson has appeared in multiple Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films such as Singh Is Bliing, Thanga Magan, Crakk, and Theri among others; Ed Westwick is best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the popular drama series Gossip Girl. He has also starred in multiple movies including Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, and Billionaire Ransom among others.

Amy Jackson began dating her Ekk Deewana Tha co-star Prateik Babbar in 2011 and they broke up in 2012. After relocating to London in 2015, she began dating hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou. They became engaged in Zambia in 2019, and their son Andreas was born later in the same year. They broke up in 2021. Amy started dating Ed in 2022, their engagement happened in January 2024, and now they are married.

READ | Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after ENG beat SL by 5 wickets, BAN stun PAK in Rawalpindi

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after ENG beat SL by 5 wickets, BAN stun PAK in Rawalpindi

If Jay Shah becomes the next ICC chairman, who will succeed him as BCCI secretary?

If Jay Shah becomes the next ICC chairman, who will succeed him as BCCI secretary?

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

Meet Sreela Venkataratnam, VP of Tesla, quits Elon Musk's company after 11 years, citing 'working at Tesla is not..'

This Indian King was the first one to marry foreign woman during his trip to...

This Indian King was the first one to marry foreign woman during his trip to...

Next Usain Bolt? Fans stunned as 16-year-old Australian sensation runs 100m in just 10.2 seconds - Watch

Next Usain Bolt? Fans stunned as 16-year-old Australian sensation runs 100m in just 10.2 seconds - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement