Amrita Rao’s sister married: Preetika Rao ties knot in intimate ceremony, gets blessings of Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar

Preetika Rao is married. She shared a glimpse of her intimate Bengaluru wedding, but kept one special detail private.

A quiet, beautiful wedding. No big show, no full reveal.TV actor Preetika Rao, sister of Bollywood actor Amrita Rao, has tied the knot. She got married in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru, surrounded only by family and close friends. Preetika is best known for playing Aaliya in the popular TV show Beintehaa.

Wedding at art of living Ashram

Preetika announced her marriage on Instagram, sharing photos from her wedding at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, where Sri Sri Ravi Shankar attended and blessed the couple. Sharing the pictures, Preetika wrote, “With the blessings of my Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji, my beloved parents, sister Amrita, relatives and friends, I got married at the beautiful and serene Art of Living venue in Bengaluru.”

She added, “Gurudev personally graced my wedding and showered his blessings, which was truly the highlight for me.” Preetika revealed that she is currently married into a traditional Tam-Brahm household. Her Mangalorean roots in Karnataka, which she described as ancient and priceless, are extremely comparable to the culture, she remarked.

Why she hid her husband’s face

In all the photos, Preetika kept her husband’s face blurred. She did not reveal his name or identity. She explained that she wanted to keep the wedding private. She wrote, “Sharing pictures selectively, as I feel it's too personal and sacred a space to be shared with the world at large - in one go!” For Preetika, it was a spiritual moment. She began her podcasts with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s interview 3 years ago, and recently got a Ministry of Culture appreciation for her Vedic Astrology podcasts.

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About Preetika Rao

Preetika is an actor, model and TV personality known for Beintehaa. She has also worked in Kannada and Tamil films and now hosts a spiritual podcast on YouTube. Fans have showered love on the newly married couple.