Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol mark wedding anniversary by donating oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol on Saturday (May 15) completed five years of marriage. To mark their fifth wedding anniversary, the couple has decided to contribute to a noble cause to help towards COVID-19 relief, as the country battles a raging pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ishq Vishq’ actor posted a throwback picture from their vacation and said that she and her husband will donate oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients and also urged everyone to help the nation in its fight against COVID-19.

“On our Wedding Anniversary today ..we commit ourselves to donating Oxygen Cylinders to the people in need #throwbackpic And We urge All of you to convert your good wishes into some service to the Society & to the Nation Since the last month we have already been working with our @oxygenarmy1 (in Mumbai) with tremendous support from many of you generous donors ...and we pledge to continue so,” Amrita wrote in her post while Aldo attaching a donation link.

Rj Anmol also re-shared Amrita’s post with the caption, “Looking forward to a Better World #JaiHind Blessed to be with a Like Minded Partner @amrita_rao_insta.”

The couple also thanked donors for their generous help. Amrita and Anmol got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in May, 2016.

As India struggles to deal with the second wave of COVID-19, various celebrities have extended support to fight the virus. Celebs such as Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Huma Qureshi among others have contributed towards COVID-19 relief in the country.