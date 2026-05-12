Amri: Anjali Sivaraman to portray Amrita Sher-Gil; Priyanka Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jim Sarbh star in Mira Nair film

Amrita Sher-Gil, considered one of the greatest women artists of the 20th century, died at the age of 28 but her paintings, now highly valuable, give a glimpse into India and its women. Mira Nair unveiled the first look of Anjali Sivaraman as Sher-Gil in the Hungarian-Indian painter's biopic Amri.

Filmmaker Mira Nair on Tuesday announced her new film Amri, a biopic on renowned Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil, with actor Anjali Sivaraman headlining a cast that also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jim Sarbh. The biopic on Sher-Gil, a pioneer in modern Indian art who rattled the establishment with her bold imagery and life, has been something of a dream project for Nair, known for movies such as Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, and A Suitable Boy.

Nair had first announced the project in 2020 but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, Tanya Maniktala, who played the lead in A Suitable Boy was set to portray Sher-Gil. The director also unveiled the first look of Sivaraman as Sher-Gil. The 31-year-old Kerala-born actor is known for her roles in Cobalt Blue, Class, and Bad Girl.

In the film, Emily Watson will play Sher-Gil’s mother, Marie-Antoinette Gottesman, Ahlawat her father, Umrao Singh Sher-Gil, Krisztian Csakvari as Victor Egan, Anjana Vasan as Indira Sher-Gil, Jim Sarbh as Karl Khandalavala and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Madame Azurie. Jonas is also executive producing the movie, which is set across Hungary, France and India in the early twentieth century to trace the worlds of Europe and India that shaped Sher-Gil’s imagination and her artistic vision.

Sher-Gil, now considered one of the greatest women artists of the 20th century, died at the age of 28 but her paintings, now highly valuable, give a glimpse into India and its women. Some of the most famous art works of Sher-Gil include Two Women, The Bride's Toilet, Group of Three Girls, The Girl in Blue, Sleeping Woman, Hill Women, Hungarian Gypsy Girl, and several self-portraits.

Amri explores Sher-Gil’s coming of age as both an artist and a woman, her restless search for selfhood, her defiance of convention even to the point of scandal in her love life, and her determination to create a visual language entirely her own. The film is currently completing production across India and Hungary.

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