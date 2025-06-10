As rumours are swirling Konkona has yet to respond, however, Amol has recently broke silence on his link-up speculation.

Actor Amol Parashar has been making waves professionally for his latest performances in Gram Chikitsalay and Kull. While his work has been speaking for himself, his private life was quite in shadow. Speculations are rife that he has been dating actress-turned-filmmaker Konkona Sen. As rumours are swirling Konkona has yet to respond, however, Amol has recently broke silence on his link-up speculation.



Recently, Amol gave his first reaction saying that no one consulted him before making assumptions. He stated that he has learned to ignore speculation and if there is something he will post himself. "No one consulted me, and instead, everyone started making assumptions. I've learned to ignore the speculation. If there's something to share, I'll post it myself on social media, he told Hindustan Times.

Amol suggested that naming every relationship is not necessary. "See, you have people in life. Kisi se aap close hote hain, aur kisi se aap zyaada close hote hain. Naming every relation is not necessary... Aap khush, samne waala khush aur gharwale khush, that’s it!" he added. Amol then went to support his views citing a similar situation with Vicky Kaushal, who was dating Katrina Kaif while shooting for Sardar Udham. He revealed that people often asked him about Vicky's relationship, prompting him to tell Vicky to just admit it. Vicky responded that he would reveal it at the right time.

Further, Amol talked about his marriage plans spilling that he may surprise everyone. "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. I love surprising myself, and my family knows that. Agar shaadi hogi, toh I, too, will post it on Insta, as that’s what matters to everyone. But as of now, I have nothing to talk about," he shared.

Meanwhile, Amol, 38, and Konkona Sen Sharma, 45, have a 7-year age difference. He had confirmed his relationship last year but didn't disclose his partner's identity at the time. "Nothing is stopping me. I have found no good reason to put it out there. And there is a sort of sanctity to actual, real relationships. It feels a little more pure. Also, what will I get out of it? It can be used for PR. Yaha nahi bhi hote relationships toh chala dete hai. Many people and PRs have suggested to me in the past, ki kuch chala dete hai. But in terms of people at large, I want them to talk about my work,” the actor had said. The rumoured couple recently made their first public appearance at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay. The couple held each other close as they posed for the shutterbugs.