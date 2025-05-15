The rumoured couple was clicked by the paparazzi at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay. The couple held each other close as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Actor Amol Parashar has been making waves professionally for his latest performances in Gram Chikitsalay and Kull. While his work has been speaking for himself, his private life was quite in shadow. Speculations are rife that he has been dating actress-turned filmmaker Konkana Sen. The 38-year-old actor was recently spotted in the city, making their first public appearance, fueling the rumours.

The rumoured couple was clicked by the paparazzi at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay. The couple held each other close as they posed for the shutterbugs. Several clips from the screening have been doing the rounds on the internet. While Amol sported a blue striped suit, Konkona opted for a boss lady look in a grey power suit. The video of the duo reignited chatter about their potential relationship with several social media users pointing at their age gap. Since Konkana was earlier married to Ranvir Shorey, the buzz is strong.

While Amol is 38, Konkana is 8 years older than him. The duo has been tight-lipped about their relationship, and till now chose to refrain from going public. However, when enquired about his relationship, Parashar indeed admitted that he is relationship without mentioning Konkona’s name. "Nothing is stopping me. I have found no good reason to put it out there. And there is a sort of sanctity to actual, real relationships. It feels a little more pure. Also, what will I get out of it? It can be used for PR. Yaha nahi bhi hote relationships toh chala dete hai. Many people and PRs have suggested to me in the past, ki kuch chala dete hai. But in terms of people at large, I want them to talk about my work,” the actor had said.

Back in 2024, Konkona’s ex-husband Ranvir indirectly spill the beans on their private affair, when a user commented, “"Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar." To this, Ranvir didn’t refrain but answered, "I agree." Ranvir and Konkana got married on September 3, 2010. However, they got divorced on August 13, 2020. They also have a son, Haroon, whom they co-parent.